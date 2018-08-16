Providing Healthier Food for Our Neighbors in Need

For many years, the Hunger Task Force has been feeding countless people in need our area. Last year, Hunger Task Force became the first food bank in the country to become a MyPlate Food Bank, operating under the USDA guidelines for healthy eating. Tiffany recently visited the Hunger Task Force to chat with Executive Director Sherrie Tussler to learn all about the healthier food that they can donate.

Donate any of these HEALTHY items to Hunger Task Force as you’re making your giving choices this fall, either to the food bank (201 S. Hawley Court) or to the bright blue boxes at the grocery store. Or make a secure online donation at HungerTaskForce.org for the purchase of these healthy items.