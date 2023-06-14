Provide a Home for Local Rescue Dogs

Today we are joined by foster, Kate Brown from Woof Gang Rescue with her amazing foster dog, Macauley, who is a 5 month old Bernese Mountain Dog. Their goal is to place dogs in loving, responsible, committed permanent homes, following a comprehensive adoption process which includes taking considerable care in finding good matches and educating prospective adopters about the responsibilities and cost of bringing a dog into their homes and lives. For more information or to adopt, visit online at Woof Gang Rescue.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

