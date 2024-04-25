In her second book, Blues to Blessings: Moving from Fearful to Faithful – now an author-narrated audiobook – Suzette guides reader-listeners through her own journey from frustration and uncertainty to transformation and fulfillment. Building on four phases of change, she challenges and energizes audiences to move from fearfulness toward faith as they pursue their life’s next chapter.
Proven Steps for the Stuck, the Searching, and the Spiritually Exhausted
Suzette Webb
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 25, 2024
