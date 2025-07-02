Protecting Wisconsin's Waterways

Amanda Schmitz, an aquatic invasive species specialist, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss invasive species in Wisconsin's lakes and rivers. It’s summertime, and most of us in Wisconsin love to spend time on our lakes and waterways to cool off and spend time with family and friends, but did you know that there might be other friends swimming in the water with you too: Aquatic Invasive Species. From Zebra & Quagga Mussles, Starry Stoneworts, to Eurasian Water Milfoils, Amanda shares what to do if you encounter these creatures, how we can prevent the spread to native wildlife, and how to be a citizen scientist.

For more information or to get involved, visit Conservation in the Parks