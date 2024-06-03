A new campaign from Culturelle Probiotics and global conservation non-profit, Re:wild, is highlighting the similarities between endangered ecosystems on earth and the endangered ecosystem within: the human gut microbiome.

The human gut is made up of trillions and trillions of living, breathing microbiota. These diverse species of bacteria work together to play a major role in human health – digestion, metabolism, immune health, nutrient absorption and beyond.

However, much like the diverse ecosystems found in our natural world – such as forests, oceans, and tundras – the human gut microbiome is under constant siege from a variety of modern-day stressors, like anxiety, lack of sleep, and poor eating habits, that can put it out of balance and hinder its ability to thrive.

Recently, leading probiotic brand Culturelle drew a poignant connection between the similarities of the endangered ecosystems of our world and the ecosystem within – the human gut microbiome. In partnership with Re:wild, the global conservation nonprofit co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio, Culturelle aims to raise awareness of these similarities and the importance of protecting the gut microbiome, just like we protect other ecosystems of the world. Joining us to discuss this topic is Robin D. Moore, the Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Re:wild.

