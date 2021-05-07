Watch
Protect Yourself During Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Beyond

With Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:28:08-04

May is the time when we get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. That's why it's the perfect time for Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Joining us to discuss risks, symptoms and prevention is Dr. Deborah Manjoney from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

To emphasize the importance of proper sunscreen, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering 15% off all of their favorites throughout May! And Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is hosting CoolSculpting and EmSculpt Body Booty Camp event on May 12. For more information, visit WImedispa.com.

