Protect Your Skin From the Sun!

Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman in Grafton joins us today to bring in Sun Protection Awareness month! As the warmer weather approaches, it is a good time to review the basics of sun protection. Vicki will tell us all about the causes of skin cancer, skin protection and the types of protection ingredients. Whatever method you choose to protect your skin, the important thing is to remain consistent! Vicki will also tell us how to incorporate skin protection into your makeup or skincare routine. For more information, visit online at Merle Norman.