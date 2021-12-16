Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Protect Your Skin From Blue Light Damage

with Pour Moi skin care
Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 12:54:13-05

Did you know that just sitting in front of your phones, tablets and laptops can pre-maturely age your skin? Ulli Haslacher, knows how to stop that damage in its tracks with a product that acts as a security guard for your face that will stop blue light radiation in just 60 seconds! From the Pour Moi Institute in France, she's brought back a beautiful BRAND-NEW Rose Moisture Mask to protect our skin from pollution and aging.

Pour Moi has a special TV offer! Get the Merry Mask Duo Value Set including the Botanical Mask and Rose Mask for $59 (original retail price: $84) plus free shipping. This offer is good through 12/31/21. Call 909-243-1456 to get your hands on this offer!

Visit www.pourmoiskincare.com/holiday to shop Pour Moi's holiday offers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019