Protect Your Pet from Fleas and Ticks This Summer

Have some fun in the sun with your furry friend, but be careful! The Wisconsin Humane Society shares that fleas and ticks come out in full force during the spring and summer months, and it’s important to protect your pets from any impending illness caused by bites. Now what happens if your pet has a flea or tick? Joining us today to answer this burning question is Dezarae Jones-Hartwig from the Wisconsin Humane Society. She will also introduce us to a happy-go-lucky dog named Max, who’s looking for a forever home!

You can visit wihumane.org for more information or to purchase flea and tick preventatives.