Protect Your Peace: A Novel on Setting Boundaries

Author Kristy Jean is here with us today to share her upcoming novel titled, Please Excuse My Boundaries. This is a raw, unapologetic exploration of what happens when we trade authenticity for acceptance and what it takes to reclaim ourselves. Through personal stories and hard-earned lessons, Kristy Jean unpacks the ways she excused her fears, ignored her needs, and let others dictate her worth. But this isn’t just her story—it’s an invitation to examine your own.

To purchase your own copy visit: https://www.orangehatpublishing.com/