Protect Your Family From A Fire

More than 1,000 people have died in house fires this year in North America and that includes children. Kidde, a fire safety brand has launched the living jingle as part of their "cause for alarm" campaign. House fire survivors are part of the campaign and share their own emotional stories. Those can be found on Kidde's YouTube channel. Through November when you purchase a Kidde alarm will donate $1 towards alarm donations. 3 of 5 house fire deaths occur in homes with no alarms. Check the batteries! For more information go to causeforalarm.org