Protect Your Devices This Halloween Season with Mobile Protect

Halloween is all about fun scares, but a lost, stolen or damaged device can be a real nightmare. Verizon Mobile Protect helps keep phones, tablets, and smart watches covered with protection for loss, theft, damage, and post-warranty malfunctions. The plan includes $0 deductible cracked-screen repairs on select devices, same-day repairs where available, battery replacement services, and unlimited claims for covered incidents. With mobile devices playing such an important role in everyday life, Verizon Mobile Protect offers peace of mind when accidents happen.

Open enrollment for Verizon device protection options runs through November 1. To learn more or enroll, visit Cracked Screen Repair & Phone Replacement | Verizon Mobile Protect or stop by your local Verizon store.