Protect You Pets!

Allie Christman is here from the Wisconsin Humane Society to tell us how we can protect our pets from fleas and ticks as the weather starts to warm up. Allie is joined by four-month-old puppy Livilla, and together they will help spread the importance of taking the steps to make sure your pet is safe this season! Lyme Disease is a debilitating illness transmitted through deer ticks and both humans an their animal companions can suffer from it. The best way to protect yourself or your animal from contracting Lyme Disease is not only to avoid wooded areas where deer ticks may be found, but also by applying safe repellents, staying on designated trails, brushing through your pet's coat regularly and removing ticks the proper way. For more information, visit online at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local

Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

