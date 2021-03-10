Menu

Programs For Seniors and Adults with Disabilities

My Choice Wisconsin
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:32:56-05

My Choice Wisconsin is a managed care organization (MCO) that provides government-funded programs to frail seniors and adults with disabilities in over 50 Wisconsin counties. These programs include Family Care Partnership, Family Care, Medicaid SSI, and Medicare Dual Advantage. Maria Ledger is the Chief Executive Officers. She joins us to talk about resources and help for our state's most vulnerable.
My Choice Wisconsin encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. For more information about My Choice Wisconsin go to mychoicewi.org. To learn about all available programs in Wisconsin, contact your local Aging and Disability Resource Center. You can find them at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/adrc/consumer/index.htm [dhs.wisconsin.gov].

