Programming For Young Victims Of Early Life Trauma

Founded in 2020, STRYV365 is an organization that holds community-based activities and programming that help kids recover and overcome the potentially devastating lifetime effects of early life trauma. The organization was founded with a focus on impacting and changing the lives of children in the greater Milwaukee area. They offer trauma-informed coaching and curriculum to educate children and help them develop resilient mindsets.

Through the unique trauma-informed coaching activities, curriculum, resources and programming, STRYV365 hopes to bring a visible and accessible approach towards dealing with adversity and provide safe, positive experiences that empower kids to live happy and fulfilling futures. CEO and founder of STRYV365, Dr. Brandon Currie and Vice President & General Counsel of STRYV365, Cody Hallowell join us to discuss how someone can partner with STRYV365 or support the organization.

For more information, visit www.stryv365.org