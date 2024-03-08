Watch Now
Professional Bull Riders – Unleash the Beast Milwaukee

This Weekend at the Fiserv Forum: March 9 & 10 you can see the top 40 bull riders in the world go head-to-head against the sport’s toughest bulls, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting sporting events to see in person.

Round 1 of Unleash the Beast, presented by Cooper Tires, starts tomorrow (Saturday) at 6:45pm and Round 2 is on Sunday at 1:45pm. All competing bull riders will ride once on each day. Then each competitor’s two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round and a chance to win the Unleash the Beast’s Milwaukee title.

Tickets for PBR’s Unleash the Beast for tomorrow and Sunday at the Fiserv Forum can be purchased atTicketmaster.com.

