Prioritizing Patient Care For Those With Varicose Veins

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Wisconsin Vein and Medispa recently announced a significant change to their insurance policy. By the end of the year, they will be out-of-network with all insurance companies in the treatment of varicose veins. This decision was made to prioritize patient-centered care, allowing treatments to be tailored without insurance barriers. Patients will receive invoices for potential reimbursement, and FSA/HSA payments are accepted. Wisconsin Vein and Medispa promises advanced, personalized treatments for varicose veins without the restrictions imposed by insurance companies.

For more information on procedures and treatments, please visit www.wimedispa.com or give them a call at 262-236-5179.

