Brett Kash and William Backes from Compass Construction & Remodeling are here today to tell us why you should prioritize your home remodel and the importance of understanding the construction process. Brett and William have worked on renovations together for years, and felt there was a need in Southeast Wisconsin for a full service remodeling company that provides exceptional service at a fair price. Brett and William will walk us through the steps of the renovation process and share the "success factors" to a renovation. For more information, visit online at Compass Construction & Remodeling.