Pride Month Events

Style and Entertaining expert, David Caruso is live at Saint Kate- The Arts Hotel . It is the place to celebrate Pride Month. There are art exhibitions and art events. The hotel is located in the heart of downtown close to Pride Fest. Ruth Keester joins David to discuss the upcoming events this June. The hotel is offering a number of specials and events.

Rainbows Reign: Pride Package/Hotel Offer - for stays through June

Celebrate Pride Month in style at Saint Kate with this exclusive and colorful offer.

Art Exhibitions:

Queer Mythologies: Transabstractions by Nykoli Koslow - The Gallery

Legends of Drag: Portraits by Harry James Hanson and Devin Antheus - MOWA | DTN

Legends Live Drag Show - Simone Ballroom, 6/10 at 8pm

Artist Talk with Harry James Hanson and Devin Antheus - ARC Theater, 6/12 at 1pm

Featured cocktail with donation

"Pridetini" - Fruity, colorful martini with cotton candy on top. $12

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Vivent Health

Radio Milwaukee "Be Seen" Podcast Launch - MOWA Landing, 6/2 at 5pm

To learn more about the upcoming events, please visit www.saintkatearts.com

