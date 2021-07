Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Raven Jemison, is back to preview game 4 of the NBA finals! Raven is a female trailblazer in the world of sports management, and she’s worked with the NFL, NHL, MLB, and now the NBA. Today, Raven joins us to talk about the Milwaukee Bucks postseason and more!

The Bucks will face the Phoenix Suns tonight in game 4 of the NBA finals! Tip-off from Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. CT.