Preview the Latest Spring Footwear Trends!

With Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 12, 2021
Spring is nearly here! The weather is changing fast, and so should your shoes! Now is the perfect time to check out the latest spring styles and colors so you can be looking your best every time you leave the house. Megan Sajdak from Stan's Fit for Your Feet is with us today to preview all the latest and greatest spring fashion they have to offer.

Right now if you make any regular purchase Stan's Fit For Your Feet will give you a $10 gift card AND a free gift (worth $25)! Plus, play the "Spin to Win" Vionic wheel, or get $10 off every $75 woth New Balance. Shop in-store or online at stansfootwear.com.

