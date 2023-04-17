Preventing The Loss Of Math Knowledge

Jordan Kaminski, Mathnasium Center Director, joins us today to tell us about the "use it or lose it" expression that applies to math knowledge during the summer months. Students on average lose about 2.6 months of what they've learned in math class over summer break. Help avoid this by entering your student in Mathnasium's Summer Program. This program helps kids retain, expand and apply their math skills allowing them to catch up, keep up or get a jump on the math they'll be facing next fall. If you enroll your student for summer by May 31, you could save $100.

For more information, visit online at Mathnasium Summer Program.