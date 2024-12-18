Pretty Girls are Educated -- Community, Sisterhood, and Success

Nicole Goins, founder of Pretty Girls are Educated, comes to the show to talk about the initiatives and impact of their organization. Pretty Girls Are Educated, is a youth-focused mentoring program for girls ages 6-18 years old. It was founded in September 2017. While developing strong sisterhood, the primary goal is to change the narrative that girls from broken and underprivileged communities don’t have a chance at going far in life. Instead they will become successful, educated leaders, entrepreneurs and role models in our communities.

For more inforemtaion about this organization, visit Pretty Girls Are Educated | Girls Youth-Focused Mentoring Program