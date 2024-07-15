Prestigious Scholarship That Targets Top-Notch Students

A Milwaukee native, Dr. Terence N. Thomas was a high achiever from the beginning, having an interest in medicine from ant early age. He graduated as a physician with a specialty in obstetrics and gynecology from Michigan State School of Medicine in May 1990. Thomas suffered a fatal asthmatic attack at the age of 29. This scholarship was created to honor his legacy and wishes to give back to his community. TNT Scholarship Brunch Committee Member Jamila Benson and TNT Scholarship recipient Jerrell Lovett join the show today to talk about what sets the TNT scholarship apart from others. Unlike many scholarships, the Dr. Terence N. Thomas Scholarship Fund, Inc. identifies top notch students who achieve above the rest. The Board of Directors works to ensure that funds are there to sustain these recipients throughout their academic career.

To support the scholarship, the Milwaukee Community Journal has their 48th anniversary on Sunday, August 4, from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Italian Community Center. Proceeds will benefit the Dr. Terence Thomas Memorial Scholarship and will feature keynote speaker Vivian King.