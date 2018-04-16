Preparing Your Pets for Weather Emergencies

The importance of being ready to “weather the weather” can’t be overstated, especially for pet owners. Joining us with simple steps to take now, in preparation for weather emergencies, is Jen Smieja from HAWS.

There are a couple of great events coming up on May 5 where you can support the wonderful mission of HAWS! The Paws for a Cause 5K Fun Run takes place at Sussex Village Park, with check in at 6:30am and the 5K starting at 9am. The HAWS Romp 'n Rally 2018 is also at Sussex Village Park and starts at 10am. For registration links and fundraising details, visit HAWSpets.org.