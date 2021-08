The rising cost of college has put a damper on many students’ hopes and dreams. Instead of picking their dream college, high school students are more likely to make cost a priority when selecting a school. Cost is considered “most important” for 40% of college-bound high school students! Joining us today with some practical tips for families looking to boost their savings is Rita Assaf from Fidelity Investments.

For more information, visit fidelity.com/college.