Prepare Your House To Sell

Lifetime Realty Group
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:43:17-05

There is no better time than now to plan and prepare your home for sale. Scott Klaas, co-founder of the Lifetime Realty Group discusses the top things that people could work on now so that their home is ready to sell with real estate expert, Alison Rhinehart.

As part of the Lifetime Realty Group Christmas special, if you contact them to sell in 2022 prior to the end of the year, you will get a ½ day of repair services and a free staging consultation on Lifetime Realty Group.

Christmas Special:
Text “Elf” to 262-696-9884
OR
Find Out More at Lifetime-realty.com

