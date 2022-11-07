Prepare For Cold Season

Flu season is approaching. Many health experts are predicting the 2022-2023 flu season will be a severe one, due to several factors, including lower immunity levels and a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions. As we head into the winter months, it's important to practice self-care as a means to staying healthy. Key preventative measures like washing your hands often and covering your nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing can be extremely helpful in preventing the spread of germs. In addition, over-the-counter antiviral drugs can go a long way towards preventing and reducing the impact of viral illnesses. Dr. Ian Smith talks about over-the-counter remedies.