Prenatal & Postpartum Care

We are joined by Trisha Houghton, The Director, Population Health & Quality Improvement, UHC Community Plan of Wisconsin. She will provide information about the importance of prenatal and postpartum care, particularly among minority populations. She will provide tips for new and expectant parents.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 11:26:13-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.