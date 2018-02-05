Pregnancy is a wonderful thing. It can be challenging at times,especially if it is your first time carrying a child. Today, holistic nutritionist, Maria Viall shares her pregnancy journey. She has found some solutions to some pregnancy challenges!

Nausea/Morning Sickness:

TIPS: Eat something with protein right away when you get up, sometimes even before getting up out of bed. Ginger tea with sparking water or organic ginger ale can help relieve nausea. Not laying down right after eating or just eating carbs can help alleviate. Consider temperature with food as well. Don’t take prenatals or other supplements on an empty stomach.

On my website, I share the supplements I took throughout my pregnancy and which prenatal I recommend.

Sleep: Waking up to go to the bathroom constantly or shifting positions In bed all disrupt sleep.

TIPS: try to get to bed as early as possible to ensure you will get as much sleep as your baby will let you. Snoogle or body pillow is a life saver (or your husbandJ ) to help with positioning and hip comfort.

Keep water by your bedside to alleviate any thirst that may come in the middle of the night.

Cravings: Such a weird and different taste sensation! Especially once you hit the second trimester, appetite tends to increase and the tendency to indulge in sweet foods increases. Try to keep it as “healthy” as possible but know you may indulge from time to time. Dates stuffed with almond butter or “nice cream” made with frozen bananas can be a great sub for other sugar laden foods such as candy, chocolate and ice cream. Also make sure to eat enough protein in the form of nuts, eggs, wild caught salmon, lentils and legumes. This will help diminish cravings and keep blood sugar levels from dropping.

Constipation: as the baby is growing, it can cause uncomfortable digestive issues lack being backed up. Think water first! You need more water when you are pregnant due to the increase of blood volume. Make sure you are eating enough fiber in the form of veggies, lentils and whole grains. Take a good probiotic throughout your pregnancy! This can make a world of difference and can even help decrease chances of testing positive for Strep B.

Social Pressures: It can be tough being pregnant and still be at work, out and about with people commenting on how pregnant you look or don’t look. Everyone’s opinions are openly shared regardless if they are warranted. I can share some stories of some of the comments I have received (pretty funny)

Add to that your growing/changing body and trying your best to find clothes that fit and are flattering.

Leggings, long shirts and jersey dresses were my lifesaver. I avoided the pregnancy jeans/pants and decided to keep it simple in wardrobe. Instead, I invested in a lot of fun jewelry to spunk up my outfits!