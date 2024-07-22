Birth Fest is in its third year of being Milwaukee’s largest pregnancy and parenting expo where families can connect with exhibitors and learn about different resources of support. Jo Ann Bishop joins the show today to talk about how it takes a village and this event is the place to meet your village – you are not meant to walk this journey alone. Birth Fest is a nonprofit striving to provide information and education on the support available for pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting. Attendees are invited to speak with exhibitors and vendors and enjoy all the activities geared toward expecting and new families.

The event will take place on August 3rd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Mount Mary University, Bergstrom Hall. Free and ample parking is available. For more information, visit birthfestmke.com.