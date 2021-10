As we fall into our stressful day-to-day routines, we may forget to take care of ourselves. Dove Hydration & Wellness is the perfect stop to rejuvenate and improve overall wellness. CEO and Nurse Practitioner Lillian Oduwole joins us this morning to share some self-care services that are offered.

To learn more, call 414-775-7739 or visit DoveHydrationandWellness.com.