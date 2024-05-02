Powering Small Businesses!

Did you know that Spectrum helps power many local businesses? Today Jay Saunders is back from Spectrum along with Robert Meredith, who is the owner of Yummy BonesBarbecue! It is National Small Business Week and Spectrum supports small businesses in many ways. That includes the Pay it Forward Initiative to help businesses with their advertising needs, the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund – supporting small businesses in under served communities, as well as our Supplier Diversity program.

They also have local technicians to install and service businesses and 100% in-house and on-shore customer service support.

Robert Meredith is celebrating 10 years in Port Washington with his award winning BBQ from Yummy Bones. He relies on Spectrum to keep him connected and moving forward. Robert recently opened up a second location at 733 N. Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee brought to you by Paper Table Food Company.

Right now, new customers can get Spectrum One for Business with 300 megabits per second for $49.99 when bundled plus free Advanced Wifi with Security Shield and a free unlimited mobile line. For more details check out spectrum.com/business.

