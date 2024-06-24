By combining the power of music, community engagement, and corporate social responsibility, Generac and Summerfest are demonstrating how partnerships can address critical social issues. Generac’s "Power Up With Purpose" initiative is an inspiring example of how organizations can unite to make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country.

This year, the Generac initiative will support the Veterans Community Project (VCP), which will bring its innovative approach to combating veteran homelessness to Milwaukee.

We are joined by Tami Garrison, senior director social responsibility at Generac!

Generac “Power Up With Purpose” tickets: www.generac.com/powerup

