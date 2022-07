Potawatomi Is Treating You To Summerfest! This Saturday, July 9th from noon- 3 pm you can get in for FREE. Thanks to Potawatomi Hotel and Casino you can also get a ticket to Summerfest for 2023 and be entered to win a cool 1 million dollars. Ryan Amundson is here to talk about this fun promotion as well as give us a preview of some cool renovations happening at Potawatomi!

