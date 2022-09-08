Watch Now
Popular Fashion Trends This Fall

Starting to think about your fall wardrobe? Shop Privy has all the most popular trends for this season. Erin Juzenas is here with three models wearing pieces that you'll want to add to your fall wardrobe. Fall Florals in both midi length dresses and skirts Shackets plaids, over sized fits and cropped jackets Denim silhouettes are emerging. We find different ways to style them. Shop Privy is participating in Tosa Fest, the family friendly music festival taking place in the Tosa Village next weekend. Will feature live music, beer gardens, and activities for kids. Visit the store during Tosa Fest, including a link here to the Facebook event page. TosaFest presented by Shorewest | Facebook
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 12:36:59-04

