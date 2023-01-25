Stacy Oatman is here from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk abut poorly Drawn Pets. This is one of their most popular yearly fundraisers! The entire thing happens right on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Facebook page. That’s where you’ll make your $25 donation, comment with a photo of your pet, and it’s also where your “artist” will reply with your masterpiece.

Each photo is a $25 donation that you make using the Donate button right on Facebook. They don’t keep any fees, so 100% of your gift goes directly to WHS. You can indeed have multiple animals in one photo. For more information visit wihumane.org

· We appreciate everyone’s willingness to help, however we do not need additional artists. We have more than 100 volunteers and staff members on standby ready to create!

The Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm!

