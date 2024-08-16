Polly Pocket, Is Becoming an Airbnb Host

Launching this August, Airbnb’s latest “Tiny but Mighty” Icon – a groundbreaking new category featuring extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s greatest icons across music, film, art, sports, and beyond – will give you the opportunity to immerse yourself into a new world where a pocket full of nostalgia awaits.



To celebrate the 35th birthday of Mattel’s Polly Pocket, the pocket-sized doll is becoming an Airbnb host and opening her vintage-themed, two-story Slumber Party Fun compact, bringing to life a tiny world where imagination has no bounds.



The iconic pad is packed with nostalgic surprises to take guests right back to their childhoods while getting the 411 on the pocket-sized life.

Located in the quaint town of Littleton, Massachusetts, Polly Pocket and her larger-than-life-sized compact are inviting guests to unleash their imaginations and experience pocket-sized fun. Guests can request to book one of three one-night stays occurring September 12 to 14 for four guests each, at $89 per person – a nod to Polly’s debut on the scene in 1989.

To learn morevisit AirBnb.com