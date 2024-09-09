Politics at Work: Keeping The Peace

Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, shares strategies for maintaining workplace harmony during political seasons. As elections approach, political discussions can spark tension among colleagues. Ridley emphasizes the importance of respectful communication, setting guidelines for inclusivity, and leading by example to avoid conflicts. Leaders should focus on shared goals and prepare for the emotional day after the election by fostering a supportive environment.

