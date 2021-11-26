"Plumb Bodacious" Meals

Valerie Wilson Reed has been cooking since she was 10 years old. She stopped eating out during the Covid-19 pandemic, and her culinary talent kicked into high gear using fresh herbs, spices and cutting back on sodium and sugar. She even lost 20 pounds. Valerie shares her fabulous recipes in her new cookbook "Valcooks Kitchen" where every recipe comes with a QR code that links to a video demonstration.

Valcooks Kitchen