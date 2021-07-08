Watch
Pledging to Make Health a Priority

Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes with UnitedHealthcare
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:28:40-04

A recent study found that people have gained nearly 30 pounds since the pandemic started. There are a number of simple activities people can engage in to drop weight—walking being at the top of the list. In effort to incentivize people to get their steps in, UnitedHealthcare has launched a sweepstakes in which people can pledge to make health a priority. Joining us to share more details about the sweepstakes and a new Guinness World Record is Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin.

You can sign up for the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge today! More information can be found at UHCStepup.com.

