Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Please Don’t Stop the Music!

At The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:42:37-04

Music opens a whole new door, bringing us closer together. However, some individuals cannot afford to rent or buy instruments of their own. On October 2, The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is hosting its biannual event where people can donate their unwanted, gently used instruments that will be cleaned, repaired, and redistributed to school music programs and people who cannot afford musical equipment. Joining us this morning to share more about the drive is Operations Manager, Nolan Thomas.

You can donate unwanted or gently-used instruments on Saturday, October 2 at one of four donation centers and to make a gift to the instrument repair fund. For more information, visit WCMusic.org or call 414-276-5760.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019