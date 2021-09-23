Please Don’t Stop the Music!

Music opens a whole new door, bringing us closer together. However, some individuals cannot afford to rent or buy instruments of their own. On October 2, The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is hosting its biannual event where people can donate their unwanted, gently used instruments that will be cleaned, repaired, and redistributed to school music programs and people who cannot afford musical equipment. Joining us this morning to share more about the drive is Operations Manager, Nolan Thomas.

You can donate unwanted or gently-used instruments on Saturday, October 2 at one of four donation centers and to make a gift to the instrument repair fund. For more information, visit WCMusic.org or call 414-276-5760.