Play Golf and Network

Learn about the local Ladies Professional Golf Association(LPGA)

Samantha Andrews and Erin Stampfl are here from the local group to talk about the group's mission and upcoming activities. The Spring kickoff is Saturday, April 15th.

The Spring Kickoff event is open to LPGA Amateur members and non-members, and is an opportunity to network, learn about our organization, mission, and gain knowledge about our organized leagues, upcoming tournaments and social networking opportunities

Click on the website to learn more! The kickoff event is 10am-1pm at Sonesta West in Wauwatosa. 10499 W. Innovation Drive Milwaukee, WI 53226

414-335-5104