Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Plant Based Skincare for Natural Beauty

Merle Norman
There has been a lot of buzz about plant-based skincare products recently. But what exactly is a plant-based product? Plant- based skincare products derive most of their active ingredients from plant sources. Plant based skincare products tend to be more gentle on your skin and address multiple skin concerns. Just like you eat fruits and vegetables to get the best nutrients for your body, plant-based skincare products aim to give your skin the nutrients it needs to maintain a healthy moisture barrier without the use of harsh chemicals. Merle Norman uses natural ingredients known to treat skin conditions. For instance, their iconic mask, Miracol, contains elderberry and egg white as its active ingredients. Now, as they are all becoming more aware of the importance of good health, they are focusing more on the plant-based ingredients and introducing them into their new “Clean” line of skincare. They are excited to share with you Aqua Bliss Cleanser! For more information, please visit merlenorman.com
Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:42:41-04

There has been a lot of buzz about plant-based skincare products recently. But what exactly is a plant-based product? Plant- based skincare products derive most of their active ingredients from plant sources. Plant based skincare products tend to be more gentle on your skin and address multiple skin concerns. Just like you eat fruits and vegetables to get the best nutrients for your body, plant-based skincare products aim to give your skin the nutrients it needs to maintain a healthy moisture barrier without the use of harsh chemicals.

Merle Norman uses natural ingredients known to treat skin conditions. For instance, their iconic mask, Miracol, contains elderberry and egg white as its active ingredients. Now, as they are all becoming more aware of the importance of good health, they are focusing more on the plant-based ingredients and introducing them into their new “Clean” line of skincare. They are excited to share with you Aqua Bliss Cleanser! For more information, please visit merlenorman.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes