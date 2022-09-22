Plant Based Skincare for Natural Beauty

There has been a lot of buzz about plant-based skincare products recently. But what exactly is a plant-based product? Plant- based skincare products derive most of their active ingredients from plant sources. Plant based skincare products tend to be more gentle on your skin and address multiple skin concerns. Just like you eat fruits and vegetables to get the best nutrients for your body, plant-based skincare products aim to give your skin the nutrients it needs to maintain a healthy moisture barrier without the use of harsh chemicals.

Merle Norman uses natural ingredients known to treat skin conditions. For instance, their iconic mask, Miracol, contains elderberry and egg white as its active ingredients. Now, as they are all becoming more aware of the importance of good health, they are focusing more on the plant-based ingredients and introducing them into their new “Clean” line of skincare. They are excited to share with you Aqua Bliss Cleanser! For more information, please visit merlenorman.com