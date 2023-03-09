Merle Norman Studio Owner, Renee Hitt is here with information on why plant-based products are becoming so popular in make up. They have less chemicals and are gentler on the skin. Merle Norman is excited to launch a brand new 97% plant based eye shadow formula with the Spring 2023 color collection.

9 NEW eye shadow colors that blend and layer easily in matte, semi-matte and luminous finishes. Soft Touch eye shadow can be used to create a wash of color, contour, line and accentuate the eyes.

Spring 2023 makeup looks are light and airy created by layering your products.

Visit an area Merle Noman studio where they will help you select all you need. You can find a studio at Brookfield Square, Hales Corners on Hwy 100 and between Grange and Edgerton. There is also a studio in Oconomowoc at Pabst Farms, and in Downtown Grafton!

