Planning the Sale of Your Home with Bruce's Team- Senior Real Estate Specialist

Don't wait to plan for your future when it comes to the sale of your home. Bruce's Team of Senior Real Estate Specialists supports families throughout the transaction, giving you the resources you need during this process. Erica Petri and Stephanie Gonwa join us to discuss how you can get started to prepare for the future.

Also, learn about power of attorney, personal representatives and trustees. Call Bruce's Team at 262-242-6177 for a free market estimate of your home or connect with Attorney Stephanie Gonwa at 262-204-624 for a complimentary estate planning consultaion.

For more information, visit www.BrucesTeam.com.