Planning for Your Child’s Future

The cost of college education is on the rise, and it’s better to start saving now than later! There are many options available for parents to put money away for their child’s future education, but it's important to work with a financial representative to decide which option is best for you. Joining us today is Kayla Kanas from Modern Woodmen, and she’ll share what her approach is when helping clients make financial decisions.

To speak with Kayla about achieving your goals and saving for the future, you can contact her today.

Kayla Kanas

https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/kkanas/

[reps.modernwoodmen.org]

920-644-2307