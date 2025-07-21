Planning for the Holidays? Milwaukee Repertory Theater Has You Covered

James Pickering and Tami Workentin, better known as the Fezziwig couple in A Christmas Carol, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss a historic anniversary for Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition.

A Christmas Carol celebrates its 50th anniversary November 25 – December 24, 2025, in the historic Pabst Theater, making it the second-longest professional production of A Christmas Carol in the United States.

For decades, Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. The production is celebrating its 50th Anniversary production of this Dickens’ classic. Experience the magic of this beloved tale as Ebenezer Scrooge’s heartwarming transformation inspires holiday cheer with the timeless message of peace, hope, and joy. With beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets, and eye-popping special effects, it’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any-sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.

Celebrate this milestone and save 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol on Monday, July 21, when using promotional code DICKENS.

You can purchase tickets today only at Milwaukee Rep or call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490, or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.