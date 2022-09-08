Planning For College Savings

It's important to think about saving for college as soon as you can. Edvest can help with this. Today we hear from Jessica Wetzel,

Financial Capability Director about this plan. The Edvest College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored, tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan that’s helping families and individuals plan for the cost of higher education. It’s available to any citizen or taxpayer. And just about anyone can help contribute, including grandparents, other family members and friends. There are a variety of low-cost investment portfolios to choose from including enrollment year, multi-fund, single-fund and principal plus interest options.

