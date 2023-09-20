Planning and Paying for College Made Easier

Victor Frasher, Director of Community Engagement Educators Credit Union is here today to offer some advice and resources that make preparing teenagers and families for college easier. Planning and paying for college can be a long process but there are always options that can make this process less overwhelming. Victor will be talking about different financial aid options and offer some tips on the best ways to pay for college. FAFSA and different financial aid packages are great resources that can really make a difference for families and current college students. Complete the FAFSA and check out more resources ECU.comat ECU.com!